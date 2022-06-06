The Umbrella Academy season 3 clip welcomes you to the Hotel Obsidian

Does the team's new headquarters have anything to do with the interdimensional Hotel Oblivion from the comic? Only time will tell.

As you may have heard by now, the primary problem in the upcoming season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is that our heroes have been replaced. Having returned to the present after spending all of season 2 in '60s Dallas, the members of the Umbrella Academy find themselves face-to-face with the Sparrow Academy: A different set of superpowered siblings that Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) decided to adopt instead of them. They now live in the house in which the Umbrella Academy grew up.

So what will our heroes use as a headquarters during this season? After all, there's always some timey-wimey apocalypse around the corner that the Umbrellas — Tom Hopper's Luther, David Castañeda's Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison, Robert Sheehan's Klaus, Aidan Gallagher's Number Five, and Elliot Page's Viktor — need to deal with, and a base of operations is helpful for that. A new clip from season 3, released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, reveals where the group will be staying this time around: The Hotel Obsidian.

That name might sound familiar. If you listen to Klaus, that's because this establishment has hosted world leaders "and not one, but two Kardashians." If you're a reader of The Umbrella Academy comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, upon which the series is based, then you may notice the name bears a striking resemblance to the third volume of the Dark Horse comic, which was called Hotel Oblivion.

In the comic, the Hotel Oblivion was an interdimensional prison built by Sir Reginald Hargreeves in order to imprison all the supervillains defeated by his adopted children. In this clip from season 3, the Hotel Obsidian is a charmingly dilapidated old hotel with strange vibes. Is it possible they have more in common...?

To find out the answers, we'll have to wait until The Umbrella Academy season 3 hits Netflix on June 22.

