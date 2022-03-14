The Umbrella Academy prepares to fight the Sparrow Academy in season 3 first look

The Umbrella Academy type TV Show genre Superhero

The Umbrella Academy season 3 premiere date has finally been set, and it just might bring about the end of the world ... again.

Showrunner Steve Blackman announced at SXSW on Sunday that Netflix's dark comic book series will return for season 3 on Wednesday, June 22. Plus, he revealed the first look at the new season with a teaser trailer that pits the Umbrella Academy's Hargreeves siblings against alternate versions of the titular superheroes named the Sparrow Academy, all building to a violent confrontation.

Umbrella Academy Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Season 3 picks up immediately where the season 2 finale left off as the Umbrella Academy returns home to the present after putting a stop to the apocalypse in 1963. While they're convinced they've saved the timeline and the world, they quickly realize things aren't as they left them as they meet the Sparrows and learn that the Umbrella Academy is now the Sparrow Academy in this timeline. Described as "smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs" and led by their long-dead brother Ben (Justin H. Min), the Sparrows aren't exactly welcoming to their alternate timeline counterparts.

But the tense initial face-off between Umbrella Academy and the Sparrow Academy turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns as the two groups of dysfunctional superheroes navigate challenges, losses, and surprises of their own as they deal with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe — and to no one's surprise, it might actually be something they may have caused. The Umbrella Academy will have to find a way to convince their dad's (Colm Feore) new and possibly better family to help right their wrongs and send them back to their own timeline — before they can mess things up even more.

Umbrella Academy Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Min, Feore, and Ritu Arya all return for season 3 along with new cast members Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon 'Wanna' Walton. Netflix's The Umbrella Academy adaptation is based on the comic series created by creators Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Bá (Daytripper), who serve on the show as co-executive producers.

Check out the teaser trailer below now:

