Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally join final season of The Umbrella Academy as married professors

Netflix announced Friday that Offerman and Mullally, who are married, will play Drs. Gene & Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.

Cross, meanwhile, will play Sy Grossman, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man who will stop at nothing to reconnect with his estranged daughter and get her back.

Based on My Chemical Romance musician Gerard Way's comic book collaboration with artist Gabriel Bá, the series follows a family of former child superheroes who reunite as adults to fight evil forces. It was previously announced that its upcoming fourth season will be the show's last.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," creator Steve Blackman said in a statement announcing the final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Nick Offerman attends HBO's "The Last of Us" Los Angeles Premiere on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO); Megan Mullally attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images); David Cross attends PEN Center USA's 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival honoring Isabel Allende at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; John Shearer/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty

Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, with the Hargreeves fam discovering that, after they restored their world to its proper form, they had all lost their powers. Blackman previously teased to EW that he wants viewers to ponder whether this new situation is "a gift or a curse" that's been given to them by their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

Production on the final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. It was previously announced that stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Feore will reprise their roles.

