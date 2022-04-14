The biggest revelations from The Ultimatum season 1 reunion

The Ultimatum (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

New couples, old couples, and non-couples got together for one last chat with Nick and Vanessa Lachey for The Ultimatum's season 1 reunion. Last we saw the couples, Rae and Jake had run off together, April was ready to start over, Randall proposed to Shanique, Madlyn married Colby, and Zay was left single after he and Rae broke up. Nate and Lauren and Alexis and Hunter had all left before the re-coupling after the two pairs got engaged.

There was a lot to unpack, reveal, and resolve in the reunion, so let's get into a rundown of the biggest surprises.

The Ultimatum Marry or Move on Credit: Netflix

Madlyn is pregnant!

When Vanessa opens the reunion, Madlyn and Colby aren't seated with the rest of the group — but it's only because if they were, it would ruin the big surprise: Madlyn is pregnant. She's seven months pregnant, in fact, with a baby girl. The couple walks out to applause from their cast mates, smiling together. They even get a gift from production — a baby version of those iconic silver goblets.

Nate and Lauren are talking kids again

Speaking of babies, Nate and Lauren have an update. Fans and cast members were shocked when Nate proposed because their big issue was Lauren being unsure about wanting children. At the reunion, the couple shares that they sought "expert advice" and have decided to have at least one child "for now."

Rae and Jake never went on their trip

There were plane tickets, but they went unused. With everything that happened on the show, Rae didn't feel right about going off with Jake after ending their respective long-term relationships because everyone needed more time to heal, she explains. She also reveals that after the show, she and Zay did try to make it work again, but ultimately went their separate ways. While Jake says he's been taking time for himself, Rae shares that she's dated one woman since the show ended and is happy to be more comfortable in her sexuality.

The Ultimatum Marry or Move on Credit: Netflix

Vanessa and Nick have gone through each other's phones

While talking through April's snooping in Jake's phone during their three weeks together, Vanessa shares a bit about her and Nick's own snooping. She reveals that there was a point when the Lacheys looked through one another's phones, and Vanessa even jokes that she's impressed Nick figured out her password. Ultimately, she imparts some advice she previously received to the cast: if you're looking through each other's phones, you probably shouldn't be together.

April has found love

April says she was ready to have a "hot girl winter" after the show ended, but she met someone. The only things we know about her new partner are that he loves her, they have moved in together, and that he's an older man. Happiness looks good on her.

The Ultimatum Marry or Move on Rae during 'The Ultimatum' reunion | Credit: Netflix

Shanique and Zay's physical relationship was news to Rae

The conversation turns to the trial marriages and how physical the contestants were with their new partners. A clip shows Shanique and Zay talking about it, and they reveal that there was a physical component to their time together. The dynamic shifts after Rae shares that not only did she not know about what happened, but Zay actively pressed Rae about what happened with Jake (nothing did). Making things more complicated, Rae says she formed a friendship with Shanique after the show ended. The conversation ends in a screaming match with Rae standing up for herself, and Zay walking off for a break.

Shanique and Randall are no longer engaged

After their proposal, Shanique and Randall did not have an easy road... and the couple reveals that they even broke up for six months after Ultimatum Day because the issues they arrived with persisted. But now they are back together, committed to making it work.

The Ultimatum season 1, and the reunion, are now streaming on Netflix.

