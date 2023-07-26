Yeah, even the contestants are wondering why they signed up for this show.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 first look reveals new couples facing existential crises

At this point in the era of Netflix reality dating shows, where you're more likely destined for social media infamy than finding your happily ever after, one has to wonder why the heck all these people keep signing up for these "experiments." And it turns out that some of the contestants are starting to wonder that, too.

EW has your exclusive first look at season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On that introduces the five new couples facing their make-it-or-break-up moment: James (24) and Ryann (24); Lisa (32) and Brian (29); Kat (28) and Alex (32); Antonio (30) and Roxanne (31); and Trey (29) and Riah (25). They're all on the verge of marriage, but while one partner is ready to settle down forever, the other isn't quite as sure. So an ultimatum is issued, and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or officially move on.

But wait, there's more! To make things spicier, each person will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. Nothing says "building a strong marriage" like tempting infidelity right at the beginning!

"I don't even know why I agreed to come do this," James says morosely in the teaser. Yeah, neither do we, dude.

Watch the exclusive trailer below now:

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the first eight episodes on Netflix. The finale and reunion episodes debut a week later on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Ultimatum Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Riah Nelson | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Treyvon Brunson | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Kat Shelton | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Alex Chapman | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum James Morris and Ryann McCracken | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum James Morris | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Lisa Horne | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Brian Okoye | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Antonio Matttei and Roxanne Kaiser | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum Antonio Mattei | Credit: Netflix

The Ultimatum 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' | Credit: Netflix

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: