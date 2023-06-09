The participants tell EW which couples broke up and who's still together after the reunion.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

This round of The Ultimatum is done.

Five couples walked into Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love at a relationship crossroads: get engaged or end the relationship. Over the course of the season that included temporarily partnering with new people and reuniting, some couples mended issues, some grew apart, and some popped the question. We learned that even after getting engaged in the finale, some pairs (like Mal and Yoly) broke up before the reunion. But what happened next? Below, we catch up with all of this season's social experiment participants to see where each original couple is now.

Rae & Lexi

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 Rae and Lexi of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' | Credit: Simone Thompson/Netflix

Lexi and Rae were looking forward to their upcoming wedding at The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion, but they ended their relationship after filming. "We ultimately agreed that we were growing apart and that our relationship had served its purpose," Rae tells EW. Lexi explains that watching the show to prepare for the reunion made it clear that some of their issues weren't resolved, leading to their break up. They both feel like they made the right decision and plan to use what they learned during the show in their next relationships. Rae isn't in a rush to get into another relationship even though she has a much better idea of what she wants in a partner while Lexi is happily dating someone.

Xander & Vanessa

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 Xander and Vanessa of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' | Credit: Simone Thompson/Netflix

Since leaving the show broken up, Xander and Vanessa are still single, and doing well since we last saw them at the reunion. "I'm definitely open to the prospect of marriage, but still feel the same way. It would have to be a very special person," Vanessa says. Xander, who gave Vanessa the ultimatum, still wants to find the right person and start a family, everything she wanted when she joined the show. The difference is that Xander is doing it now with a better understanding of what she needs in a partner and wants out of a relationship. Xander is happy working on herself while Vanessa has had a relationship since filming ended, but is now single and looking for the right connection with someone new. It's no secret that Vanessa clashed with several cast members, but she shares that she has bonded with Tiff since filming and continues to be friends with Aussie and Sam.

Yoly & Mal

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 Yoly and Mal of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' | Credit: Simone Thompson/Netflix

Both Mal and Yoly are working through how they want to show up in their next relationships and what they need in a relationship. "I'm single and I'm very much dating myself. Next time I'm with someone, it's going to be it," Yoly shares.

Tiff & Mildred

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 Tiff and Mildred of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' | Credit: Simone Thompson/Netflix

We learn during the reunion that Tiff and Mildred broke up after getting engaged in the finale. The pair moved in together, but the fighting and issues they had on the show came back around. Mildred reveals that a fight at home got serious and led to her getting arrested. Rehashing their breakup results in Tiff bursting into tears and leaving the reunion early. Both Mildred and Tiff have been focusing on themselves since then. Tiff is attracting more "gentle energies" while Mildred is focusing on her business and helping her son adapt to adult life. "Marriage is not my priority in this moment. I am learning to navigate life with Tiff," Mildred says. Tiff is dating again, but is opting to keep romantic life private moving forward. "Thanks to the show and a lot of reflection post-relationship, I have a much clearer sense of what kind of romantic partner I want to have in the future," Tiff shares.

Sam & Aussie

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 Sam and Aussie of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' | Credit: Simone Thompson/Netflix

Turns out Sam and Aussie are the only couple left standing. They are still together, but not married yet. While they got engaged to one another, they each had some work to do on themselves and Sam happily shares that they are both working with amazing therapists. "I have been personally learning about my own needs, desires, and discovering who I am to be able to speak my truth around those needs as a recovering codependent," Aussie shares. Both are looking forward to a marriage and their wedding after building "a solid foundation within" themselves.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is streaming on Netflix now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: