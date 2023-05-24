Here are all the newly formed couples on The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, season 2, episodes 1-3.

Let the trial marriages begin!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is underway, which means the five couples that walked into the experience are no more. The Netflix series, hosted this season by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, tests relationships on the brink where one person gives their partner an ultimatum: propose or end the relationship. Each person temporarily breaks up with their significant other, goes on dates, and chooses a new partner from the other participating couples to begin a trial marriage in order to get a new perspective on their relationships and what they want out of life as well as a partner.

Here are the newly formed couples after episode 2's "The Choice" ceremony.

Xander & Yoly

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Yoly Rojas, Xander Boger in episode 103 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Yoly Rojas and Xander Boger on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' | Credit: Netflix

Original partners: Vanessa (Xander) and Mal (Yoly)

The issues within Xander and Vanessa's three-year relationship became a hot topic at the table as Vanessa jumps in while Xander is sharing her experience dating. In the midst of that, Xander talks about meeting Yoly and what qualities drew them together. Sharing a similar sentiment, Yoly touches on loving Xander's "big heart" and feeling protective of it after spending the week getting to know one another and seeing how similar they are in terms of their personalities and goals. Yoly and Xander, both of whom issued their partners the ultimatum, become the first new couple.

Rae & Vanessa

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Vanessa Papa in episode 103 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Raelyn Cheung-Sutton and Vanessa Papa on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' | Credit: Netflix

Original partners: Lexi (Rae) and Xander (Vanessa)

Rae says she's drawn to Vanessa's free spirit and Vanessa sees how her new potential partner could calm her down, which means they could balance each other out as they figure out what to do with the ultimatums their partners gave them. Having a different dynamic than what she has with Lexi, who she's been with for three years, is enticing to Rae. Even though Vanessa mentions her time on dates with Mal and Lexi, she sees Rae as the right partner in her trial marriage. Both Lexi and Mildred share their massive doubts about Vanessa's motives for being on the show, but ultimately she and Rae become the second new pairing.

Mal & Lexi

The Ultimatum Queer Love Lexi Goldberg and Mal Wright on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' | Credit: Netflix

Original partners: Rae (Lexi) and Yoly (Mal)

Mal confidently begins her speech by saying she knows how to give Lexi what she needs. While Lexi gave the ultimatum and Mal received one from Yoly, the two seem very sure about being the right choice for the next stage of the process. "I was always going to choose you," Mal says in front of everyone, including her ex of three years, Lexi matches her energy by saying she feels challenged by Mal and that she already feels like she knows her new partner better than most people she knows in the world. Their quick and seemingly deep connection results in the third new couple of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Aussie & Mildred

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Aussie Chau, Mildred Woody in episode 103 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Aussie Chau and Mildred Woody on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' | Credit: Netflix

Original partners: Sam (Aussie) and Tiff (Mildred)

Aussie sees the beauty in Mildred's confidence and that was a big factor in her decision. There's a boldness to Mildred that may be part of Aussie's initial relationship with Sam, who she's been with for a year and a half. Describing Aussie as "one of the most amazing humans" she's ever met, Mildred explains that she enjoys the safe space Aussie creates. Putting her own two-year relationship with Tiff on the line by giving the ultimatum, Mildred is clear about taking the experience seriously. With that, Mildred and Aussie choose each other.

Tiff & Sam

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Tiff Der and Sam Mark on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' | Credit: Netflix

Original partners: Mildred (Tiff) & Aussie (Sam)

After hearing her initial partner choose Aussie, Tiff gets vulnerable about what she's already learned during the process so far after receiving the ultimatum from Mildred. The ways in which she needs to learn how to display love and work through the issues she has in a relationship are on that list. Sam coming into their dates without any judgment is what drew Tiff to her, so that is the choice she makes. Through a series of deep conversations that led to the beginning of some growth, Sam wants to spend the next few weeks with Tiff, who is having a hard time dealing with the potential of losing Mildred. The two become the final new couple.

With the new couples entering their trial marriages, The Ultimatum: Queer Love begins the next stage of the experience. Will these participants choose their initial partners, themselves, or their new partners?

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are on Netflix now, with a new batch dropping May 30.

