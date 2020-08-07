A mysterious island ensnares Jude Law and Naomie Harris in HBO's The Third Day trailer

As we all learned from the classic horror film The Wicker Man, venturing to a mysterious island off the British coast is rarely a good idea. Yet that's exactly what Jude Law and Naomie Harris' characters do in HBO's limited series The Third Day.

The trailer for the mysterious upcoming series, which you can watch below, gives off more than a bit of that Wicker Man vibe, with images of an isolated, rural island landscape and seemingly pagan-y rituals. "Most people are scared of pain," Emily Watson's island resident Mrs. Martin says, "but they don't know how warm it can be." Yeah, that sounds good.

The Third Day is split into two three-episode halves, "Summer" and "Winter," with the former following Sam (Law) as he becomes entangled with the island's residents. Their secretive traditions force him to grapple with the loss and trauma of his past as the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur. "Winter," meanwhile, stars Harris as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival sets off a battle to decide its very fate.

Also starring Katherine Waterston and Paddy Considine, The Third Day premieres Sept. 14 on HBO.