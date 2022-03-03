It all started when Renée Zellweger's dog needed a hip replacement. In 2019, in the middle of an unrelenting press tour for Judy — the film that would win Zellweger her second Oscar — the actress' 110-pound German shepherd, Chester, had surgery. Between Zellweger's work in Los Angeles and Chester's appointments at UC Davis (an hour north of San Francisco), she was spending a lot of time on Interstate 5. And that's where she first heard about Pam Hupp.

Hupp is the subject of Dateline's popular 2019 podcast The Thing About Pam, which kept Zellweger company on her long drives. At first glance, Hupp appears to be your average, friendly, Midwestern neighbor — always there if you need a ride or a cup of sugar. Even after Hupp's best friend, Betsy Faria, was murdered in 2011, cops looked right past her big smile (and bigger hair) and instead arrested Faria's husband, Russ. But when he was exonerated in 2015, attention turned to Hupp, who was convicted in 2016 of killing Louis Gumpenberger, a stranger. And that's not even the whole story.

"I think my jaw was on the steering wheel," Zellweger, 52, says of her reaction to the podcast. "That's the thing about it: You can't quite believe the facts that surround this case. 'Escalating absurdity' is how I'd describe it."

Zellweger knew instantly that the podcast presented an opportunity. The Texas native called her producing partner, Carmella Casinelli (The Peanut Butter Falcon), and suggested they look into the story. After all, tales like this — the ones that are so insane they almost seem fake — are the reason Zellweger and Casinelli decided to launch their own production company, The Big Picture Co., in 2019. "It felt like a good time to start telling stories that I found interesting and to develop material — not just for myself, but things that I'd like to see made," the actress and producer says.

Although Zellweger isn't solely focusing on producing projects that she can star in, she couldn't pass up the opportunity to play somebody like Hupp: "We all know this lady. The neighbor, the member of the community who's very helpful. That's what makes it so interesting. It's the surprise of the complicated nature of her personality."

Borrowing its name from the podcast that inspired it, The Thing About Pam is a six-episode NBC limited series that begins the very night that Betsy is killed — stabbed more than 50 times — after her best friend, Pam, gives her a ride home. Zellweger is unrecognizable in the role, from the prosthetics that change her appearance to the so-sweet- it's-bitter voice that comes out of her mouth, every word laced with manipulation but delivered with a smile. "When Renée walked on set, I was covered in chills," showrunner Jenny Klein (The Witcher) says. "There's a familiarity to Pam that shone through in her performance. She captured the charm and the cunning nature of this person."

What is it that they say about the devil and details? Zellweger relied on everything from Pam's wardrobe (ill-fitting sweaters and tacky robes galore) to the props (Pam is almost never without her large gas-station soda cup) when becoming the character. And then there are the prosthetics. In the beginning, Zellweger says she'd spend four hours in hair and makeup as the artist added handmade silicon gel applications to her face, along with a body prosthetic. By the end of the shoot, they'd gotten the process down to two hours, on a good day. "I had no idea that a large part of the performance was being Zen," she says with a laugh.

Chatting oceanside in Los Angeles just days after wrapping, Zellweger has kept the Zen but shed every other remnant of the woman she's just spent months portraying. Her laughter is genuine, her voice sweet (but not bitter). Her excitement for the series is palpable as she talks, pausing only once, to admire some whales swimming by. The Thing About Pam marks a couple of firsts for the actress, who's been in the industry for 30 years. It's her first network television show — 2019 saw her TV debut on Netflix's What/If — and it also strikes a different tone for one of Hollywood's sweethearts. "It's a grounded drama with a twist of dark comedy," she explains. "It seemed like it would be a different experience than what I'd spent years doing. We're telling a true crime story with a bit of levity."

Helping her tell this true crime story is an impressive cast, featuring Judy Greer as Leah Askey, the prosecutor whose tactics are more questionable than her hairstyle as she proves she'll do anything to put Russ behind bars. And sitting across from her in the courtroom is Josh Duhamel's Joel Schwartz, Russ' defense attorney, who has a solid head (of curly hair) on his shoulders and is one of the only people who sees Pam for who she truly is. (Spoiler: Leah and Joel do not like each other.)

As the story unfolds on screen, it's also still unfolding in real life. In July 2021, Hupp — who's already serving a life sentence for killing Gumpenberger — was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Faria's death. She has yet to face trial. "When charges were brought against Pam, it felt all the more important to honor Betsy's story, her family's story, and to honor the truth as we know it," Klein says. "But Pam has not been convicted of Betsy's murder, and that trial is in the future, so it's not for us to say whether she did or did not murder Betsy."

Ultimately, viewers will come to their own conclusions — about both Hupp's guilt and Zellweger's portrayal. But Zellweger is walking away from the experience feeling grateful… mostly because she doesn't have to deal with prosthetics anymore. "I'm really allergic to adhesive," she says with a laugh. So how'd she get through the shoot? "Benadryl."

The Thing About Pam premieres March 8 on NBC.

