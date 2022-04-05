Pam is a hostile witness in exclusive The Thing About Pam sneak peek

The Thing About Pam (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Nobody believes Pam Hupp's story more than Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger).

In the first four episodes of NBC's The Thing About Pam — based on the Dateline podcast of the same name — we've seen Pam concoct a number of stories. It all started on the night she dropped her best friend Betsy (Katy Mixon) off at home, only for Betsy to wind up dead. When Betsy's husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler), was on trial for his wife's murder, Pam was the prosecution's star witness, telling story after story about her time as Pam's friend, her own experiences with Russ, and so much more. But when Russ earned the right to a retrial years after his conviction, Pam wasn't asked to testify, thereby missing an opportunity for yet another story.

The Thing About Pam Credit: NBC

But she's about to get another chance on the stand. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the limited series' penultimate episode, which sees Betsy's daughters sue Pam for withholding the insurance money their mother left them. (Pam was the recipient of Betsy's life insurance policy when Betsy died.) In the clip, Pam returns to the stand, where she's quickly labeled a hostile witness. She then wastes no time in telling one of her favorite stories: The one about how she has a traumatic brain injury that can mess with her memory.

With Russ in the audience and Pam as the defendant, the question is now: Will Pam's stories keep working in her favor? Or are they all about to backfire?

Watch the clip above.

The Thing About Pam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

