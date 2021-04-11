The Talk to return post-Sharon Osbourne controversy with discussion about 'race and healing'

The Talk Streaming Options

Hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth, and Amanda Kloots will kick off a new week with a discussion about race and healing with Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice. Also joining the panel is Dr. Anita Phillips sharing advice on how to heal after a painful event or conversation.

The Talk went on a brief hiatus in mid-March due to a network investigation in response to the aforementioned allegations against Osbourne posited by Underwood and other former series co-hosts including Leah Remini and Holly Robinson-Peete.

The melee was triggered after Osbourne defended British TV host Piers Morgan after he quit his gig on Good Morning Britain in response to producers asking him to apologize for saying he didn't believe Meghan Markle's claims of mental health struggles and suicide ideation revealed during her recent Oprah Winfrey interview.

Underwood asked Osbourne on the air, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

Osbourne replied, "I will ask you again Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying it should be me." Adding, "Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things."

In the wake of the controversial episode, Osbourne told Variety she felt "blindsided" by CBS.

"I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared," she told the outlet. "I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter."

The heated conversation that took place on the March 10 episode led to rebuttals from her former co-stars Remini and Robinson-Peete. Remini claimed Osbourne used racist epithets while referencing Julie Chen and homophobic rhetoric against series creator Sara Gilbert during their collaborative years. Remini blames Osbourne for her eventual dismissal.

Robinson-Peete alleged Osbourne called her "too ghetto" shortly before she was fired. Osbourne denied the allegations in a since-deleted tweet the following day.

After an internal investigation by the network, it was announced Osbourne would be departing the show.

