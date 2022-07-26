The Talk journalist Natalie Morales joins The Young and the Restless to play a journalist

Talk about life imitating art.

On Tuesday, The Talk host Natalie Morales revealed that she is heading to daytime soap The Young and the Restless.

"I have some exciting news to share!" Morales told her co-hosts on the CBS talk show on Tuesday. "Starting next month, I have a little role — well, it's a recurring role — on the CBS Daytime drama The Young and the Restless."

She continued, "I am playing investigative reporter Talia Morgan, yes, and I'm investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters. You know, she's the one who faked her own death. She's returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Morales also gave a shout-out to her new co-stars, including Walters, Melody Thomas Scott and Michelle Stafford, among others.

PASADENA, CA - JUNE 24: Natalie Morales arrives at The 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE Friday, June 24 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This year marks the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. The last time they aired on the Network was 2021. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images) Natalie Morales | Credit: Stewart Cook/CBS/Getty

"I'm having so much fun, these ladies are incredible," she said, while lamenting that she hadn't yet gotten to "do one of those soap opera slaps." Morales' first episode on The Young and the Restless premieres Aug. 17, and she will make subsequent appearances throughout the fall.

This isn't the first time Morales has ventured outside of her hosting duties. The longtime journalist has also appeared as herself in several TV shows and movies over the years, including Graves, This Is Us, Nashville, Zoolander 2, Pitch Perfect 2, Rio 2 and the Sharknado TV movie series.

The Young and the Restless celebrated its 49th anniversary this spring and has been the No. 1 daytime drama on television for a whopping 32 years. The show airs weekdays on CBS.

