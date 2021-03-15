The Talk goes on brief hiatus following Sharon Osbourne's controversial Piers Morgan comments

The Talk will be silent for the next few days.

The CBS daytime mainstay has canceled its Monday and Tuesday live shows following an on-air blow-up over Sharon Osbourne's support of Piers Morgan, EW has learned. Deadline first reported the news.

The exchange, which took place on Wednesday's show, began over Morgan's incendiary comments about Meghan Markle. Co-host Sheryl Underwood confronted Osbourne over her continued support of Morgan.

"While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist," Underwood said.

Osbourne then demanded that Underwood identify what specifically Morgan had said that was racist.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said, telling Underwood "not to cry" as they discussed the situation.

On Friday, CBS announced that it was launching an investigation into the matter.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review," CBS said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Osbourne tweeted an apology, writing, "To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

The show is set to return to its regular live schedule on Wednesday.