The Talk adds former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila as second male host after recent departures

Remember when The Talk was conceived as a showcase for female hosts? Yeah, those days are over.

CBS announced Thursday that American Ninja Warrior host and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila will join The Talk as a cohost for season 12. He'll sit alongside the recently hired Jerry O'Connell, as well as Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots, beginning Sept. 13.

Gbajabiamila appeared as a guest cohost on multiple episodes of The Talk in June and July.

"It's a new day in daytime for season 12 of The Talk, and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family," executive producer Heather Gray said in a statement. "His engaging personality, openness, and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest cohost last season."

Fellow EP Kristin Matthews added, "Akbar's candor and humor come with ease and are great additions to the conversation. Also, his relatability as a husband and father creates a special connection with the viewers that is invaluable."

Gbajabiamila tweeted, "I am so excited for this new generation of such a hallmark establishment in daytime television. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream & a new statement for this show."

Gbajabiamila's addition comes two days after host Elaine Welteroth announced she was exiting and two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she wouldn't return to the panel. Welteroth and Kloots joined the show in January as replacements for Marie Osmond and Eve; Inaba had been with the talker since season 9.

O'Connell joined The Talk in July as the replacement for Sharon Osbourne, who exited the show following an on-air dust-up with Underwood over Piers Morgan's incendiary words about Meghan Markle.

Gbajabiamila is the host of NBC's American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior. He played five years in the NFL as a linebacker and defensive end before retiring in 2008.

