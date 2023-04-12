Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) produced the miniseries adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer-winning novel about a communist spy's exile in the wake of the Vietnam War.

See Robert Downey Jr. play multiple roles in first trailer for HBO's The Sympathizer

Robert Downey Jr. is going from superhero to spy. The Iron Man actor will play multiple roles in The Sympathizer, a new HBO miniseries from director Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) that adapts Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel of the same name.

The first trailer for the project premiered during Warner Bros. Discovery's press conference Wednesday detailing the rebranding of its signature streaming service from HBO Max to simply Max. The trailer shows Downey taking on several characters... unless they're all just one shape-shifting spymaster…?

"Welcome to the world of spycraft," a Downey Jr. alter ego says.

Warner Bros. Discovery describes The Sympathizer as "an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States."

That main character is played by Hoa Xuande. Sandra Oh, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, and Ky Duyen also star in the series.

The Sympathizer Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. in 'The Sympathizer' | Credit: Hopper Stone/HBO

The Sympathizer is set to hit Max in 2024. Watch the trailer for it above.

