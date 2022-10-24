The Surreal Life preview: That time Dennis Rodman gave Kim Coles a full-frontal wake-up call

Who among us hasn't awakened in an unfamiliar place and felt confused? Fortunately, when that happens to most of us, we're not (a) naked and (b) filming a reality TV show.

In this exclusive preview from Monday's season premiere of The Surreal Life on VH1, the (in)famous housemates — singer and Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton, basketball champion Dennis Rodman, adult film star Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, Living Single actress Kim Coles, professional wrestler C.J. Perry, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz — are clearly still getting used to living together. None more so than Rodman, who made quite the impression on Coles the night before.

"You know, he came into our room last night, buck naked," Coles informs her fellow Lifers. "I wake up, I hear something, he's holding his stuff. I said, 'What's going on?' He said, 'I thought I was in my own house.'"

Did we mention that while Coles is telling this story, Rodman is over at the edge of the yard urinating into the bushes? Truly, the man was made for reality television.

The original run of The Surreal Life began in 2003 and spawned a bevvy of classy spin-offs, including My Fair Brady, Flavor of Love, and Rock of Love With Bret Michaels. The series ended in 2006, and VH1 announced the reboot last year.

The Surreal Life premieres Monday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

