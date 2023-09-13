It's almost time to head back to the mansion.

Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Kim Zolciak, and more join new cast of The Surreal Life

Singer Macy Gray, actor Chet Hanks (yes, son of Tom), and Bravolebrity Kim Zolciak are among the celebrities set to cohabitate in a Los Angeles mansion for the new season of The Surreal Life.

Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Johnny Weir, and Josie Conseco round out the cast of MTV's revival of the VH1 reality series, which centers on the famous inhabitants' growing friendships, relationships, and conflicts as they compete in challenges. The upcoming season will begin production this month.

The show, which originally ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, was resuscitated at MTV last year with a new season starring Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.

Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, and Kim Zolciak Macy Gray; Chet Hanks; Kim Zolciak | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; YouTube; Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Surreal Life will mark Zolciak's return to the reality TV world after she previously starred in Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy. The revival comes amid a string of recent MTV and VH1 reboots from the early aughts, including Cribs, The Real World, and Behind the Music. It is executive-produced by Adam Gonzalez (A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios); Samuel Duque (Telecolombia International Studios); and Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz, and Camilo Valdes (MTV Entertainment Studios).

MTV has yet to announce a premiere date for the show's new season.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: