First look at Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series reveals epic summer love triangle

Get ready to fall in love all over again with The Summer I Turned Pretty.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han's first YA romance book trilogy about a teen love triangle came out in 2009, but now, it's finally being adapted for TV — and EW has your exclusive first look at the new Prime Video series. "Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long," Han, who also serves as showrunner/executive producer, tells EW. "I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried."

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Dana Hawley/Amazon Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a high school girl caught in the middle of two boys she's spent every summer with — Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and his older brother Conrad (Chris Briney). "It's all the thrill and excitement of first love and what it's like to really love someone from afar your whole life and then suddenly be interacting with them in a new way," Han says. "We'll see the night swims and big crushes and all those sort of big, epic love moments this season. I did try to drop in a lot of Easter eggs throughout the series for the fans of the books."

But in bringing the story from page to screen, Han didn't want to just recreate the book word-for-word. "It's about distilling what are the most important pieces of the story, and I hinged it around those big moments that I thought were really important to the fans," she says. "I continually asked myself, what do the fans care most about, what do they want to see the most, what are those big tentpole moments, and trying to make sure that I deliver those while still allowing myself room to expand and find new ways into the story."

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Peter Taylor/Amazon Prime

Han teases that new characters will be introduced on the series to "expand Belly's world," which is something she was able to do only because she had more room by making the adaptation a TV show rather than a movie trilogy like she did with To All the Boys on Netflix. The first season is seven episodes and covers the entire first book, and she hopes to make two more seasons to bring the next two books — It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer — to life as well.

"Originally The Summer I Turned Pretty was supposed to be just the one book, but I wanted to spend each summer of her life with her in that story," Han says. "When I started writing it, I realized I needed more space to tell the story. I feel the same way about TV — I think that novels actually lend themselves really well to TV because you just get a lot more time to really delve into the characters and be with them on their journey."

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Peter Taylor/Amazon Prime

In addition to tackling everything from first love to heartbreak, the coming-of-age story is also a multigenerational drama that explores the complex relationships between mothers and their children. "I hope people fall in love with Belly and these families," Han says. "It really is about growing up and coming into your own and that loss of innocence. The first season is really just the beginning of it."

The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Rachel Blanchard as Susannah, Jackie Chung as Laurel, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Minnie Mills as Shayla, and Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland. In addition to Han (who wrote the pilot), Gabrielle Stanton also serves as showrunner/executive producer, with Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong as executive producers. A series premiere date has not yet been set.

Check out more first-look photos from the first season — including the all-new book cover featuring the stars of the show (available for purchase here) — below:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Dana Hawley/Amazon Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Dana Hawley/Amazon Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Peter Taylor/Amazon Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Dana Hawley/Amazon Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Simon & Schuster

