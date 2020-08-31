The Stand teaser trailer reveals Stephen King's new pandemic thriller

The first trailer for the timely 2020 reboot of Stephen King's The Stand is here.

The production is a fresh take on King's 1978 classic post-apocalyptic novel about a group of survivors in the aftermath of a pandemic that wipes out 98 percent of the population.

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The series stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Rat Woman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The Stand previously aired as an ABC miniseries in 1994 and starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, and Laura San Giacomo.

The new series is nine episodes and will air weekly on the streaming service. The CBS All Access limited series debuts Thursday, Dec. 17.