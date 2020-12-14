The Sopranos cast to reunite, perform new original sketch for virtual fundraiser
The holiday season is the perfect time for a family reunion.
The cast of The Sopranos — including Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Maureen and Steven Van Zandt, and Steve Buscemi — are reuniting for a virtual event to benefit Friends of Firefighters, a not-for-profit organization that supports active and retired Fire Department of New York firefighters.
The fundraiser, powered by Tiltify, will be available to stream on Twitch Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
"This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders," says Buscemi, who worked as an FDNY firefighter in the 1980s and did volunteer work with the department after 9/11. "Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I’m looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization."
Also joining will be frequent Sopranos director Tim Van Patten, series creator David Chase, and writer Terence Winter. During the reunion, the actors will perform a new original sketch written by Chase and Winter.
The Sopranos cast also reunited for the HBO mob drama's 20th-anniversary celebration last year. The series debuted in 1999 to massive acclaim and popularity, becoming one of HBO's most successful series and credited with ushering in a new era for TV. A prequel film based on the series and co-written by Chase, The Many Saints of Newark, is scheduled for release in March.
