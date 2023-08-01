The Situation reveals Whoopi Goldberg gave Jersey Shore cast advice for years

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's cast appeared on The View, where Goldberg praised them for their resilience over the last 14 years: "You did not let them define you."

There's always a room for Whoopi Goldberg at the Jersey Shore house.

During t-shirt time on Tuesday's episode of The View, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast reflected on their 14 years of fame as reality TV stars, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed that Goldberg remained one of the group's most enduring supporters from the beginning.

"I'm very grateful that my life story might one day be someone's survival guide," the 41-year-old said. "My book [Reality Check] that's coming out in the fall [details] how I overcame addiction and loss in prison. I believe that book is going to save a lot of lives."

He added, "Believe it or not, Whoopi's in that book."

The camera cut to Goldberg, who grinned at the news and explained her personal connection to the cast.

"When they first came [to The View], they were getting a lot of heat from people, and I was so glad to see you, because they were fresh and they were just ready to do stuff," the Oscar-winning actress and View moderator recalled. "I said to them 'Listen, they're going to come for you, you've just got to stay strong, no matter what.'"

Sorrentino continued, remembering the kindness Goldberg showed him shortly after the first season of Jersey Shore premiered in 2009.

"Whoopi would pull me aside every time I'd come to the show. The glasses were tipped, the pupils were dilated. She knew, and it wasn't what she said, it's how she said it, and I'll never forget that. So, thank you," he said.

Goldberg responded: "I just want to say I'm so proud of y'all, because you did not let them define you, you all defined yourselves, which is everything."

The upcoming season of the Family Vacation premieres Thursday on MTV, and features returning cast members Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Pauly D, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and, for the first time since the spin-off debuted in 2018, the return of Sammi Giancola.

