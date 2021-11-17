The USA Network crime thriller is set to wrap its run with its Dec. 1 extended series finale.

Case closed.

After four seasons of mysteries, USA Network's hit series The Sinner is set to wrap Dec. 1 with an extended series finale.

Executive producer Jessica Biel helped kick off the drama in 2017 as the co-lead opposite Bill Pullman, who was the one constant in the cast as Det. Harry Ambrose. Subsequent seasons have featured Carrie Coon, Matt Bomer, and Chris Messina.

"It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons," creator Derek Simonds said in a statement.

"UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season," he continued. "A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It's been an incredible journey."

The Sinner Bill Pullman on USA NetworkS 'The Sinner.' | Credit: Michael Thompson/USA Network

Here's the logline for the currently-airing season 4: "Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose's life, upside down."

The end of The Sinner leaves USA — the network behind Monk, Psych, and countless other blue sky programming — with zero active original scripted series. That could change soon as former CBS procedural Nash Bridges returns next week with a movie that leaves open the possibility of full-on revival.

