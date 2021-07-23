The Sinner season 4 unravels another mind-bending mystery in exclusive first teaser

"Please find me." Those three words begin a new psychologically twisting mystery for Bill Pullman's Det. Harry Ambrose in EW's exclusive first look at The Sinner season 4.

Past seasons have typically focused on Ambrose investigating one central character, usually portrayed by some starry talent. Season 1 was Jessica Biel's Cora, a suburban woman who cracked one fateful beach day. Season 2 brought in Carrie Coon's Vera and a nefarious cult. Season 3 featured Matt Bomer's Jamie, a professor with a seriously strange relationship with an old college buddy. Season 4, however, seems to be more of an ensemble cast.

the sinner - season 4 Bill Pullman's Harry Ambrose in 'The Sinner' season 4. | Credit: Michael Thompson/USA Network

Still reeling from that season 3 case a year earlier, Harry is now retired. He travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht), thinking he can recuperate a bit. Then an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, the Muldoons. Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into another consuming mystery filled with paranoia.

"I can't stop thinking about what could've happened to her," Harry says in the season's first teaser.

Derek Simonds returns as showrunner and executive producer, leading a new cast that includes Frances Fisher as Meg Muldoon, Alice Kremelberg as Percy Muldoon, Michael Mosley as Colin Muldoon, Neal Huff as Sean Muldoon, Cindy Cheung as Stephanie Lam, and Ronin Wong as Mike Lam.

the sinner - season 4 Frances Fisher and Michael Mosley in 'The Sinner' season 4. | Credit: Michael Thompson/USA Network

A premiere date hasn't been revealed just yet, but EW can confirm season 4 will start airing on USA Network some time this October.

Watch the first-look teaser above.