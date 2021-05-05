The Simpsons Star Wars short almost had a Mandalorian cameo

Here's the Mando appearance that got cut from The Force Awakens From Its Nap.

Of the many Easter eggs and nods to Star Wars that came in the Simpsons short The Force Awakens From Its Nap, there almost was a cameo from Din Djarin.

The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean told CNN the animators were toying with a Mandalorian cameo but ultimately decided it would detract from what they were trying to do.

"There was a scene where we had the parents picking up the kids, and the Mandalorian was one of them," Jean said. "What happened was once we hit on it as a story between Maggie and BB-8, we just eliminated everything that wasn't pertinent to that story."

The Force Awakens From Its Nap sees Marge Simpson dropping off baby Maggie at a Star Wars daycare, complete with Lando Calrissian watching over the nap time station and Ahsoka Tano freezing naughty infants in carbonite for time out. After General Grievous takes away Maggie's binky, BB-8 arrives to help her get it back.

The Simpsons: The Force Awakens From Its Nap Maggie and BB-8 in 'The Force Awakens From Its Nap.' | Credit: Disney Plus

According to Jean, there was a lot of freedom to play around with the many characters of Star Wars, but they couldn't mess with Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. The closest they got, it seems, is an image of Maggie rising out of the wreckage of a toppled shelf with Grogu ears.

"Grogu is the most popular character created anywhere in fiction in the last year, and you don't want to overexpose him," Jean said. "So they let us do a little tribute to him but not a big reference, which I think is great."

The Force Awakens From Its Nap is available to watch on Disney+.

