The Simpsons short film Playdate with Destiny coming to Disney+

The Simpsons has a playdate with Disney+.

After premiering in theaters alongside screenings of Pixar's Onward, the short film Playdate with Destiny, about Maggie Simpson, will now come home to roost on Disney's streaming platform this Friday.

The Simpsons producing team — Matt Groening, Jim Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, and "a buncha hard-working animators" — announced the news in a letter to fans over social media.

"Earlier this year, we made a nifty little short film called Playdate with Destiny," the note reads. "The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So, here ya go."

Playdate with Destiny, directed by Silverman, sees a baby named Hudson save Maggie from danger on the playground and steal her heart. The pair then embark on a blissful first playdate. It's a tale about "the first blushes of love," Jean once told EW.

Simpsons writer Tom Gammill and Max Pross once pitched the story for the show years ago, but the concept was delayed when Brooks thought it could work as a theatrical short. After Disney finalized its purchase of 21st Century Fox, which included ownership of The Simpsons, the team went to leadership in the hopes of premiering the short in front of a feature film in theaters. Playdate with Destiny then became the first Simpsons short to premiere in front of a Pixar title.

In light of coronavirus-prompted quarantine measures and movie theater closures, Onward also received an earlier at-home release and is currently available to stream in Disney+.

An episode of The Simpsons, airing April 19, will continue the story of Maggie and Hudson after the short.

