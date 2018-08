The Simpsons is about to embark on its 29th season. You read that right: 29. Why, this show has been around so long, it’s been able to legally drink Duff for, like, seven years. And this season will help the animated Fox comedy blow past another milestone, as it contains episode No. 636. Homer & Co. will eclipse TV’s longest-running scripted primetime series, Gunsmoke, the CBS western that churned out 635 episodes. “It’s a tribute to everybody that’s worked on the show, and how hard they’ve worked,” says executive producer Al Jean. “It used to be an unthinkable number and here we are!… I don’t even know if [the Gunsmoke producers and actors] were aware that they were establishing a record when they went off the air, or I don’t remember anybody saying, ‘Take that!’ but we’re beating it.”

Aside from the deafening sound of shattering records, what else can fans expect when Springfield springs back into action? We bring you a dozen teases for season 29, which kicks off Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.