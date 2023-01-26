The Simpsons renewed through 2025, will pass 800-episode mark

The long-running animated comedy has been renewed by Fox for two more seasons, as have 'Family Guy' and 'Bob's Burgers.'

Nope, The Simpsons isn't going anywhere. Except into seasons 35 and 36.

Fox announced on Thursday that it has renewed the forever-running, record-breaking, oft-quoted animated comedy for two more seasons. The season 34 finale, which is slated to air in May, will serve as the 750th episode, and The Simpsons will pass the jaw-dropping 800-episode milestone with this extension.

The network has picked up The Simpsons in two-season intervals since the renewal for seasons 27 and 28. While experiencing a ratings decline like most veteran network shows over the years, The Simpsons continues to perform strongly in the 18- to 49-year-old demo. And the series is not just the longest-running comedy or longest-running animated show, it's the longest-running primetime scripted series in TV history. The show claimed that title (previously held by Gunsmoke) with its 637th episode in 2018, and now will extend its record. "Eight hundred episodes — not even The Simpsons could have predicted this," executive producer Matt Selman tells EW.

This renewal, which runs through the 2024-25 TV season, allows Fox to retain the cornerstone of its Sunday animation block for now. Disney's 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox includes 20th Television, the studio that produces The Simpsons, and the company is focused on growing its streamer Disney+, where the vast and valuable Simpsons library now resides. (The current season's episodes stream on Disney-owned Hulu).

Created by Matt Groening and launched as a series of shorts in 1987 on The Tracey Ullman Show, The Simpsons became a weekly series in 1989. It has won 35 Emmy Awards and hit the big screen with 2007's The Simpsons Movie, which grossed more than $530 million worldwide. The voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer and Hank Azaria. The season 34 guest roster includes Anna Faris, Jane Kaczmarek, Jay Pharaoh, Megan Mullally, Drew Barrymore, Aubrey Plaza, Melissa McCarthy, Simu Liu, and Natasha Lyonne.

Fox also announced two-season renewals for the other two key Disney-owned shows in its Sunday animation block. Family Guy is being picked up for seasons 22 and 23, while Bob's Burgers has been extended through seasons 14 and 15.

