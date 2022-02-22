The Shield star Michael Chiklis on the possibility of a revival

In the era of the TV revival, is there a chance The Shield could get in on the action? Well, maybe the bigger question is if you could even make the boundary-pushing cop drama in 2022.

With The Shield turning 20, EW chatted with the creative team and cast for the definitive oral history. Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins, Glenn Close, and many more talked about the beginning, end, and possible future.

"We've discussed a reboot, and I know it will probably make a lot of people sad, but it's unlikely," Chiklis reveals in EW's oral history of the series. "There have been ideas bandied about and maybe Shawn will wake up someday with a eureka moment. But it's so rare to have something go so well over seven years that it's hard to even contemplate. It would be a real bummer to revisit those characters and have it be subpar. I can't tell you how many fans have written me fan fiction of the way they see it. None of them know, but it's flattering that they're still questioning and guessing."

The Shield Oral History 'The Shield' | Credit: Everett Collection

As a reminder, the 2008 series finale ends with Det. Vic Mackey (Chiklis) having avoided prosecution for his crimes through a deal with ICE, only to end up getting the ultimate punishment: desk duty. In the final moments, as he works alone in the ICE office, Vic hears a siren outside, prompting him to grab his gun and likely head back to where he belongs — the streets. Or does he? While it's a topic often debated amongst fans, creator Shawn Ryan saw it much more clearly.

"It didn't feel real to me that everything would get wrapped up in a bow," Ryan shares. "Vic walks off at the end and people will get that he's a shark, he's out there, and he's going to do something. We don't know what, but that's after our date of expiration. Personally, when I wrote that, I wasn't all that interested or fascinated by the specifics of what he was going to do — thought it clearly has been important to the audience. I just knew, 'This isn't a guy who's going to give up. He's going to constantly be looking for a way out.' Whether he finds one or not, I don't know. Now, I think that's a less opaque ending than The Sopranos. For my taste, it was the perfect amount of closure, and yet, this world still goes on, in some way. I have some notions of where I might go if I spent a month trying to figure it out, but I don't know definitively what I would I decide on, and so therefore, I'd argue that no one knows for sure."

The Shield series Finale Michael Chiklis in 'The Shield' series finale | Credit: FX

If Ryan ever had that "eureka moment" and wanted to revive The Shield, could it even be made again, as it was, for the network it helped launch?

"I don't think you could portray the level of violence perpetrated against people of color primarily by a white set of police officers," FX chairman John Landgraf tells EW. "It'd just be too triggering and traumatizing. Because it was made when it was made, if somebody chooses to watch it now, I think it holds up really, really well. But do I think you could be making episodes of The Shield and putting them out original on television today? No, I don't think you can. In fact, the whole cop genre is in a bit of a crisis right now, because we just have a deeper knowledge of the complexities and racial inequities of the criminal justice system."

For more on The Shield, pick up the March issue of Entertainment Weekly on newsstands now. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.