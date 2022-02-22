'People were repulsed and fascinated': An oral history of The Shield

KENNY JOHNSON: One of my managers caught wind somewhere through the grapevine. I remember Shawn saying, "If anyone ever dies on the show, we're going to tell you before the season." No one had said a word, and I called Glen, asking. "Am I going to get killed?" He's going, "No, no, no, of course not." I had a weird gut feeling, and all of a sudden the phone rings and it's Mazzara again. He goes, "Look, I feel like hell. I lied to you. Shawn's going to come down and talk to you, but you can't say anything to anybody." I'm sitting there in shock. Shawn came to my trailer the next day and says, "I want to end my show in seven seasons and I need something to catapult it into an ending. I didn't want to say anything because I wanted to wait until I felt like we as writers earned that. If we don't, if I feel like we haven't gotten there, I'm not going to kill your character, because it's got to be worth it to do it." And I said, "Obviously I love Michael and Walton, and we always envisioned riding to the end, but it's a genius script and genius series, so whatever's good for the show, I'm okay with." As time went by, Chiklis somehow found out and had an uproar about it. Walton asked me, because he knows me inside and out, and he just knew something was up. I didn't answer him, and I knew that was enough for him to know what they were going to do. He started crying, got in his car, and took off.