The Shield star Michael Chiklis reveals the only story line he ever fought against

"I imagine you can probably guess one of the things I was really uncomfortable with," says The Shield star Jay Karnes with a laugh.

Yes, we can. As part of EW's 20th anniversary oral history of FX's groundbreaking cop drama, the cast and creative team reflected back on some of the graphic story lines and moments that even scared them. "Every insane pitch that would've got me thrown out of every studio in Hollywood, I got to put into The Shield," jokes writer Kurt Sutter, while CCH Pounder adds, "I was horrified they could come up with such evil things. We had no idea what would be next."

Well, if they would have guessed "cat strangulation," then they'd have been right.

"We'd have a meeting with the writers before each season, and Scott Rosenbaum, who wrote a lot of Dutch's stuff, turned to me and said, 'Can I ask you a question: What would make Dutch strangle a cat while in his underwear?'" shares Karnes, the actor behind the ever-curious crime solver Det. Dutch Wagenbach. "I looked at him and said, 'You're joking, right?' At a later point, [creator] Shawn [Ryan] says to me, 'I have good news and bad news. The good news is, David Mamet is going to be directing a Dutch-heavy episode. The bad news is, you're going to be strangling a cat in that episode.'"

The Shield Strays Jay Karnes on 'The Shield' | Credit: FX

The season 3 installment "Strays" found Dutch catching a cold-blooded serial killer (played by future Avengers star Clark Gregg). Part of their chat during interrogation later spurs Dutch's shocking treatment of a stray cat he encounters.

"We'd been playing around the edges of Dutch's fascination with serial killers for a couple of years, and how far would he go?" Ryan explains. "It was a really interesting topper to that story that Dutch buys into this idea that you can see the face of God in the eyes of a creature — either feline or human — that's on the precipice of dying, and that he's so into his work that he does this, and then realizes that there was nothing there and I've just done this horrible thing. People were repulsed and fascinated; we made a PETA top 10 worst list."

PETA wasn't the only one. When asked which story from The Shield's seven seasons gave him the most pause, Michael Chiklis didn't hesitate: "The cat."

"It was the only argument, if you're going to call it that," says Chiklis, the man behind Vic Mackey. "I was adamantly against it. Mamet and I got into it. I was like, 'You can't have Dutch choke a f---ing cat!' It was crazy to me. And Mamet was just, 'The cat dies.' [Laughs] We called in Shawn and I was outvoted. It's powerful, there's no doubt. It shapes his character moving forward. They don't really address it per se, not that you would. What would he do? It's not like he's going to confess."

The Shield Oral History CCH Pounder and Jay Karnes on 'The Shield' | Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

Ryan knows the audience wanted follow-up but he "didn't have anything further to explore about it," which Karnes was thankful to hear.

"I was always afraid they were going to [revisit]," he admits. "For me, it was so human and real. Here's a guy who did something that he's now deeply ashamed of, and he's shoved it down deep and doing his best to move on and forget about it. I mean, how human is that? There were a lot of things on The Shield that were picked up and dropped; little things that you think, 'Oh, well this is going to be something,' and then it just kind of goes away, often like in life."