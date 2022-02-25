From dead cats to chilling confessions, The Shield creator on the essential episodes

Season 2: "Scar Tissue"

When actor Danny Pino landed another gig, his season-long arc as violent gang leader Armadillo needed to be abruptly cut short. So he got a bloody new exit plan: To protect Vic and the Strike Team, Lem (Kenny Johnson) and Shane (Walton Goggins) set Armadillo up to be killed while in police custody. "There's this shot that always sticks with me: As everyone in the Barn is freaking out over one prisoner stabbing another, Shane and Lem are just standing there, calm, no real expressions on their face," Ryan says. "Sometimes a problem forces you to create a better solution. It made us be more surprising than planned."