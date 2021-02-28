Nice guy Dan Levy inspired a new trend among Saturday Night Live hosts that's still going strong

Dan Levy sure is living up to the stereotype of Canadians being nice, and now it's spreading though the halls of Saturday Night Live.

After the Schitt's Creek star made his hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy show earlier this month, he ended his stint by leaving a sticky note behind in the dressing room with a sweet message for his successor, Regina King.

King, also a first-timer on the show, revealed Levy's kind gesture when she hosted the next week, posting an Instagram Story with a shot of the note that read: "Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan."

The actress and One Night in Miami director paid the act of kindness forward, leaving her own note on the mirror to hype up the next week's first-time host, Regé-Jean Page. The Bridgerton star also posted a photo with his note in an Instagram Story, revealing King's words for him: "Regé-Jean, You got next and you are going to be amazing! I'm a big fan. Regina K."

It's now been three episodes since Levy left his note and it's officially a trend. Before pulling double duty as both host and musical guest, this week's first-timer, Nick Jonas, tweeted out a shot of his own note penned by Page. The message read: "Just have the BEST time Nick! Rege."

It will be a while before we find out if Jonas kept the tradition going. The next new episode isn't until March 27 when Maya Rudolph hosts. As a former SNL cast member and this season's resident Kamala Harris (which even scored her an Emmy), Rudolph is no stranger to Studio 8H, but here's hoping she gets her welcome note all the same.

