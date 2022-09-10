Tim Allen is ready to retire in The Santa Clauses Disney+ series and Peyton Manning is ready for the job
Tim Allen's Santa Claus is back in town — for a limited time.
The Tool Man is making a Christmasy return as his beloved The Santa Clause character in the Disney+ limited series The Santa Clause, debuting on the streamer Nov. 16. But as seen in the first teaser trailer revealed during Saturday's D23 Expo, the big guy is ready to hang up his red cap.
"For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Allen's Scott Calvin announces in the new clip.
According to the full plot synopsis for the Disney+ Original series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday when he suddenly finds himself losing his Santa magic and realizes his family, including his two children who have grown up at the North Pole, could benefit from a more normal life. So he sets out to find a replacement Santa while preparing to move his family further south.
And who might be next in line for the job? Well, Peyton Manning it seems.
"Can't wait to rub this in Brady's face," the NFL great says in the teaser, while interviewing for the job. But one "Ho-Ho-Homaha" too many might cost him the festive gig.
The Santa Clauses also sees the return of David Krumholtz as Bernard the elf and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus from The Santa Clause 2 and 3. Rounding out the cast is Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, and Rupali Redd.
The Santa Clauses debuts Nov. 16 on Disney+ with two episodes. Watch the teaser above.
Want more TV news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments