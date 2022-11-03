Dreamers rejoice: The Sandman renewed for more episodes

The show will now get to dive deeper into the iconic comic series written by Neil Gaiman.

Join us in a toast, will you? Here's to absent friends, lost loves, old gods, and the season of mists — EW can confirm that The Sandman has finally been renewed for more episodes.

Following season 1 and a surprise bonus episode released in August, Netflix has given the greenlight for more episodes, though just how many episodes and story details are being kept under wraps.

It's been a stressful wait for fans. After The Sandman season 1 premiered on Netflix in August, it accumulated lots of views — so fans were left confused by the lack of an immediate renewal. Neil Gaiman, the co-creator of the iconic Sandman comic series on which the show is based and an adviser on the adaptation, kept tweeting at fans to keep watching to get the viewership numbers up, and apparently it worked.

"The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened..." Gaiman said on Twitter Wednesday alongside a video from Netflix that promises "The Dream Continues"... though the streamer isn't outright calling the renewal a full season 2 as of now.

The Sandman. (L to R) Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 104 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) and Dream (Tom Sturridge) in 'The Sandman' on Netflix. | Credit: Netflix

Showrunner Allan Heinberg is prepared, however. As he previously told EW, Heinberg has already convened a writers' room for season 2 of The Sandman to figure out how to adapt iconic storylines like Season of Mists and A Game of You. The former is teased by the final moments of the season 1 finale, in which Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) plots her revenge against Dream (Tom Sturridge). Comic fans know that revenge takes an unexpected form, leading to one of the best storylines in the series. TV viewers have a lot to look forward to.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: