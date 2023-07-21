Did Jimbo have her special day? Did Kandy Muse show us $200,000 worth of star quality? Find out who won a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 finale.

It's finally — and truly — Jimbo's special day.

Jimbo's victory over season 13 queen Kandy Muse — who finished as the All Stars 8 runner-up — came after both finalists were tasked with writing and performing a dance number set to an original song. Jimbo chose to sing a comical ditty about eating corn and being born, while Kandy stepped into her power (and intense choreography) for her performance — all while the season's previously eliminated queens joined them on stage for an epic conclusion to the Main Stage spectacle.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' winner Jimbo. | Credit: Paramount+

Though RuPaul told Kandy that she was her "biggest fan" in the world, in the end, Jimbo received the crown, a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and a $200,000 check.

"The third time truly is a charm, and, you know what they say, never give up. I'm the first international queen in the Hall of Fame. This win proves that, with enough drive and determination and love and support, you can do anything, and I'm ready to take over the mother-tucking world," Jimbo said before tearing up. "This is the dream of a lifetime that I could never have ever predicted, and I'm so grateful. Thank you to all of my fans and all of my sisters, and, of course, Mama Ru."

RuPaul's Drag Race Kandy Muse and Jimbo on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.' | Credit: Paramount+

Lala's Fame Games-winning vote was bolstered by her talent show winnings, which included RuPaul multiplying her final number of fan ballots as a reward for the season 13 Miss Congeniality winner and season 9's Jaymes Mansfield placing among the top-two talent show acts at the end of the variety extravaganza.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' Fame Games winner Lala Ri. | Credit: Paramount+

"Bitch! I just won the Queen of the Fame Games, you see it!" Lala said in a confessional. "I need to do a little few more push-ups because this scepter is kind of heavy, but it feels amazing to have it in my hand. It feels like, bitch, oh my God, I won. I'm going to cry."

Still, the winnings didn't stop there — all of the All Stars 8 eliminated queens (save for Heidi N Closet, who quit the competition on episode 5) won cash throughout the Grand Finale, after drawing random cards from the show's famous pink furry box that contained everything from $2,000 tips to vacation packages.

