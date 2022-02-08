The Rookie gets potential FBI spin-off series starring Niecy Nash

The Rookie (TV series)

The Rookieverse could soon expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department.

ABC announced that a potential spinoff of its Nathan Fillion-led police drama The Rookie is in the works with Emmy-nominated star Niecy Nash at the forefront.

Nash will first guest star in a forthcoming two-episode arc as Simone Clark, a tour de force and the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy. The episodes will set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season that exists in the same Rookieverse, allowing characters to move back and forth between the series.

Airdates have not been announced yet, but the first episode will follow Fillion's officer John Nolan and the Los Angeles division of the FBI as they enlist the help of Nash's FBI trainee Simone Clark after one of her former pupils is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

Niecy Nash Niecy Nash | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I'm so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life!" Nash said in a statement. "She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can't wait to play!"

Inspired by the real story of LAPD officer William Norcross, who joined the department in his mid-40s, The Rookie centers on Fillion's John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD who uses his experiences and determination to keep up with colleagues 20 years his junior. The series is currently in its fourth season.

Nash recently wrapped up the fourth and final season of the hit TNT series Claws. Other notable TV roles include Reno 911!, Never Have I Ever, When They See Us, Q-Force, and Mrs. America.

