"We've been on this journey together for several years now so it felt good to honor these characters and their love for each other," VanCamp tells EW.

Fox's The Resident is kicking off season 4 on Jan. 12 with a bang! The long awaited wedding between Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) and her beloved Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) is finally happening, and everyone is invited.

"They met in a bar, fell in love in a hospital, and now — after all the glorious highs and painful losses — Conrad and Nic will join hands forever," says series co-creator Amy Holden Jones, along with co-showrunners Todd Harthan, Andrew Champan, and Peter Elkoff in an exclusive joint statement to EW. "At the end of a premiere episode that looks back on the crisis year that was 2020 — and visualizes an end to the pandemic — Conrad and Nic decide that there is no better time to commit to a hopeful future, and so they say 'I do.'"

Series stars VanCamp and Czuchry, who bring to life the soon-to-be betrothed duo known collectively as CoNic, shared with EW what their characters' big day is like and why it was the perfect time for them to finally make that commitment to one another.

Image zoom Credit: Guy D'Alema/FOX

"It is often easy to be there for your partner in the good times. But the hard times, if you can make it through those times, then you really know what you have in a LIFE partner," explains Czuchry of the Chastain Memorial Hospital it couple. "Conrad and Nic have been exceptional teammates for one another with each struggle they have faced. For example, Conrad was Nic’s rock when her sister Jessie [Julianna Guill] passed. He was right by Nic’s side to love her and cry with her as she grieved. And through challenges such as these, they have made the other stronger and more vulnerable in their individual lives. That is what you want in a partner... to make you a better version of yourself that lasts long after the obstacles fade. And as a couple, those challenges conquered together have made them a more perfect unit for the next life challenges that are sure to come once they are married."

Adds VanCamp, "I love how much Nic and Conrad have grown both individually and as a couple over the years. They have both been through so much independently and yet still always managed to find their way back to each other. The love, support and comfort they continuously offered each other through those difficult times is what ultimately brought them to this marriage. It really feels like they have earned this moment and we will only see that connection deepen as the season progresses."

Nurse practitioner, Nic will have her father Kyle Nevin (Corbin Bernsen) by her side as she walks down the aisle. Friends and colleagues in attendance include the titular resident himself, Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), as well as Mina Okafur (Shaunette Renée Wilson), and Marshall Winthrop (Glenn Morshower), Conrad's dad.

Image zoom Credit: Guy D'Alema/FOX

"I don't think anyone walks down the aisle 15-plus times on their actual wedding day so trying to make each take feel like the first was an obvious challenge," VanCamp shares about shooting the actual celebration. "But Matt and I have had a solid connection as scene partners since day one which always makes things easier. There is a lot of mutual respect there and as actors, we've been on this journey together for several years now so it felt good to honor these characters and their love for each other. We had a really lovely day shooting it and we can only hope the audience responds positively as well."

Check out more photos from the CoNic wedding below.

Image zoom

Image zoom Credit: Guy D'Alema/FOX

Image zoom Credit: Guy D'Alema/FOX