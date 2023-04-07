The Resident canceled after 6 seasons on Fox

The Resident has been officially discharged.

Fox has canceled the medical drama after six seasons, EW can confirm. The series, which starred Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Jane Leeves, followed the staff at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they faced personal and professional challenges and fought for the health of their patients.

The cancellation comes after season 6, which concluded in January, drew the show's lowest viewership to date. It averaged a 0.5 demo rating with Live+7 playback, which was down 27 percent compared to last season. It also averaged 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers, down 12 percent. In comparison to its first season in 2018, The Resident season 6 was down 69 percent in demo and 35 percent in multiplatform viewers.

According to TVLine, eagle-eyed fans speculated that a seventh season was dead on arrival when they noticed what appeared to be numerous recognizable props from the show at a "major network medical drama prop and liquidation" in Georgia in March. The series was filmed outside of Atlanta.

Matt Czuchry on 'The Resident' Matt Czuchry on 'The Resident' | Credit: Tom Griscom/FOX

Co-creator Amy Holden Jones served as an executive producer of the series alongside showrunner Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory, and Czuchry.

Fox is looking to continue its relationship with Holden Jones, however, having recently made a script-to-series commitment to the drama Archie & Pete, which Holden Jones is writing and executive-producing; Matt Nix is also an EP.

Despite pulling the plug on The Resident, the network is still planning to have a medical drama in Doc, based on the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani, for the 2023-24 season.

The Resident was produced and is owned by 20th Television.

