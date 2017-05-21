Every Season of The Real World Ranked

Cast: Anika Rashaun, Jordan Anderson, Katrina Stack, Mike Crescenzo, Robbie Padovano, Theo King-Bradley, and Tyara Hooks

Memorable Element: Each roommate was soon joined by their "bad blood" mate: someone they once liked but with whom they had a rift before entering the house. Those roommates were Anna Stack, Jenn Geoghan, Kassius Bass, Kimberly Johansson, Orlana Russell, Peter Romeo, and Will Groomes III.

The Realness: That wound up just being wayyy too many roommates.