Uh-oh, Julie's white-girl wasted in Real World Homecoming: New Orleans preview

After getting off to a rough start with her former roomies, Julie gets messy at a New Orleans club.

The Real World Close this dialog window Streaming Options

We're just one episode in on The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, and it sure looks like Julie Stoffer is going to be the main character this season.

In last week's premiere of the Paramount+ reunion series, Julie — who returned to live in a house with her former Real World: New Orleans castmates Jamie Murray, Matt Smith, David Broom (a.k.a. Tokyo), Melissa Beck (née Howard), Danny Roberts, and Kelley Wolf (née Limp) — got a very chilly reception from Danny and Melissa. Both accused Julie of saying and writing disparaging things about them when the original show ended more than two decades ago, and they were hurt that she never reached out to apologize.

The first episode ended with Julie heading into Melissa's room to offer a long-overdue mea culpa. Based on this exclusive preview of episode 2, that conversation either went really well or really, really badly. When the gang goes out on the town in the Big Easy, Julie gets Big Messy.

Despite solid efforts from Jamie and Tokyo — who attempt to ply Julie with water and urge her to leave — the onetime "Mormon good girl" refuses to stop partying. She's having too much fun hanging out with the drag queens, darn it!

Melissa, as per usual, has a sound bite at the ready: "Sometimes I think about Julie and I think of the word 'outta,' actually. Because she be outta boundaries, she be outta pocket, she be outta her mind. This was one of those nights."

Watch the video above for more. New episodes of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: