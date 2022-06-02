The Real type TV Show genre Talk Show

The ladies of The Real are getting real about their show's "historic" impact in the long-running program's series finale.

"We have made our mark," Adrienne Houghton says in a first-look clip (above) from the show's last episode, which premieres Friday. "I was talking to my mom earlier this morning. She knows this is the farewell show, and she was just telling me, 'You guys really did break the mold of daytime television,' and it's so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us."

After Houghton said she hopes the cast of diverse women — which also includes Garcelle Beauvais and Jeannie Mai Jenkins — will inspire another round of women to front another groundbreaking series in the future, cohost Loni Love paid tribute to the "purpose" of the show, which she said was spotlighting "people that normally would not get on" daytime talk shows.

"We were able to talk about things that some people, they just ignore. When you look back at eight seasons, over 1,300 episodes, it's phenomenal and it's historic," Love said. "We hope that our example, with what we've done, can continue. Don't let this end. Get another show like this together, with fabulous women, because we have a whole future of things that we still have to fight for, like justice and equality. We can't be afraid to talk about this."

The Real final episode 'The Real' series finale | Credit: The Real

She continued, "We've had deep discussions, and when you have multicultural people on, from different cultures, we've been able to cover AAPI, we've been able to cover the Haitians, we've been able to cover the Latinas, the Black people, the women. We are so proud, and we will not be sad today. We celebrate."

EW confirmed in April that the syndicated hour-long talk show had been canceled after eight seasons.

The Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures' production's run will end with multiple Daytime Emmy victories under its belt, as well as a revolving door of famous cohosts appearing throughout the program's cycle, including Tamar Braxton, Amanda Seales, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Watch the women of The Real say goodbye in the video above.

