Meet the 12 singles hoping to find love on The Real Love Boat

Thirty-six years after The Love Boat finale, the ship will once again set sail — but this time, real passengers are searching for romance.
By Keith Langston September 16, 2022 at 06:41 PM EDT
The Love Boat will soon be making another run.

CBS has revealed the cast and crew for their new reality series, The Real Love Boat, premiering Oct. 5, which combines elements of a dating show with the luxury of a romantic cruise. Twelve singles will board the ship, complete with its own captain, bartender, and cruise director (a nod to classic characters from the original series).

Hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, the cruise will set sail throughout the Mediterranean, making ports of call in Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens, and more. The singles will search for true love, all while tasked with competing in challenges to test their compatibility with other players.

However, much like Love Island, new contestants will be joining the game throughout the cruise, so players will need to couple up... or walk the plank (metaphorically).

So, who are the first batch of seafaring singles boarding The Real Love Boat? See the list below for the ship's crew and initial group of passengers looking for love on the high seas.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Hosts Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn

Fun fact: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are married in real life — they tied the knot in 2007.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Captain Paolo Arrigo

Age: 46

Home: Italy

Fun fact: A highly accomplished mariner whose career spans more than a quarter-century at sea, Captain Paolo Arrigo joined Princess Cruises as a deck cadet in 1996 after serving for a year in the Italian Coast Guard.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Bartender Ezra Freeman

Age: 26

Home: U.S.A.

Fun fact: For Ezra, matchmaking is a passion, and romance is her weakness. She believes there is no better place to have an intense romantic experience than aboard a cruise ship surrounded by beautiful views and beautiful people. Ezra has been with Princess Cruises since 2019.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Cruise director Matt Mitcham

Age: 36

Home: Canada

Fun fact: For 14 years, Matt lived the real-life version of The Love Boat making vacation dreams come true as a cruise director. He even met the girl of his dreams onboard in 2016, and they are now happily married. Matt is a total romantic who jumped at the opportunity to help people find what he has.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Michael Gonzalez

Age: 35

Home: New York, N.Y. /Los Angeles, Calif.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Daniel Cooper

Age: 25

Home: Atlanta, Ga.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Brett De Laura

Age: 36

Home: Dana Point, Calif.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Emily Stone

Age: 24

Home: Colgate, Wisc.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Brooke White

Age: 34

Home: Los Angeles, Calif.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Marty Hassett

Age: 33

Home: Charlotte, N.C.

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Jordan Malabanan

Age: 26

Home: Windsor, Ontario

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Shea-Lynn Noyes

Age: 28

Home: Toronto, Ontario

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Forrest Jones

Age: 30

Home: Houston, Texas

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Nicole Wong

Age: 28

Home: Vancouver, British Columbia

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Nathan Kroger

Age: 24

Home: Cincinnati, Ohio

Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

Alisa Shah

Age: 24

Home: San Diego, Calif.

The Real Love Boat premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

