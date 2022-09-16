Meet the 12 singles hoping to find love on The Real Love Boat
The Love Boat will soon be making another run.
CBS has revealed the cast and crew for their new reality series, The Real Love Boat, premiering Oct. 5, which combines elements of a dating show with the luxury of a romantic cruise. Twelve singles will board the ship, complete with its own captain, bartender, and cruise director (a nod to classic characters from the original series).
Hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, the cruise will set sail throughout the Mediterranean, making ports of call in Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens, and more. The singles will search for true love, all while tasked with competing in challenges to test their compatibility with other players.
However, much like Love Island, new contestants will be joining the game throughout the cruise, so players will need to couple up... or walk the plank (metaphorically).
So, who are the first batch of seafaring singles boarding The Real Love Boat? See the list below for the ship's crew and initial group of passengers looking for love on the high seas.
Hosts Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn
Fun fact: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are married in real life — they tied the knot in 2007.
Captain Paolo Arrigo
Age: 46
Home: Italy
Fun fact: A highly accomplished mariner whose career spans more than a quarter-century at sea, Captain Paolo Arrigo joined Princess Cruises as a deck cadet in 1996 after serving for a year in the Italian Coast Guard.
Bartender Ezra Freeman
Age: 26
Home: U.S.A.
Fun fact: For Ezra, matchmaking is a passion, and romance is her weakness. She believes there is no better place to have an intense romantic experience than aboard a cruise ship surrounded by beautiful views and beautiful people. Ezra has been with Princess Cruises since 2019.
Cruise director Matt Mitcham
Age: 36
Home: Canada
Fun fact: For 14 years, Matt lived the real-life version of The Love Boat making vacation dreams come true as a cruise director. He even met the girl of his dreams onboard in 2016, and they are now happily married. Matt is a total romantic who jumped at the opportunity to help people find what he has.
The Real Love Boat premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments