Meet the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Andy Cohen teases the latest installment in Bravo's mega-franchise and introduces the high-altitude Housewives.
It's the Real Housewives like you've never seen them — against a backdrop of snowscapes, Sundance, and Latter-day Saints.
"We're always looking for cities that have their own personality, a point of view," Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen tells EW. The network found it in Utah's capital, where the six stars of the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (who are all actually friends in real life) enjoy "upscale mountain living," Cohen says. "It's a locale we've never been, and it's gorgeous and it's unique, and when you have the overlay of the Mormon culture, it becomes something really interesting."
On Wednesday, Bravo dropped the first trailer (above) for the table-flipping franchise's 10th installment, which kicks off Nov. 11 with a supersize debut to introduce the latest cast of ladies. The religious meets the Real in this godly, glamorous group, which promises to be the answer to Bravoholics' deepest prayers. "I think that their culture is going to surprise you," teases Cohen. "It's a great new twist to the franchise." Bring on the altitude.
Meet the 'wives!
LISA BARLOW
ANDY CALLS HER: The Mormon 2.0
FAMILY: Married (to John Barlow), two children
OCCUPATION: Owns a marketing company, various tequila brands
RELIGION: Mormon (2.0!)
HEATHER GAY
ANDY CALLS HER: A beauty mogul in search of herself
FAMILY: Divorced, three children
OCCUPATION: Owner of SLC med-spa Beauty Lab + Laser
RELIGION: "Mormon-ish"
JEN SHAH
ANDY CALLS HER: Over-the-top!
FAMILY: Married (to University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah), two children
OCCUPATION: Owns three marketing companies, including Shah Enterprise
RELIGION: Muslim, converted from Mormonism
MARY COSBY
ANDY CALLS HER: A pastor with the best closet in Utah
FAMILY: Married (to Robert Cosby Sr., her late grandmother's second husband), one child
OCCUPATION: Heir to family empire that includes two churches, restaurants, and more
RELIGION: Pentecostal
WHITNEY ROSE
ANDY CALLS HER: Kind of a wild child
FAMILY: Married (to Justin Rose), two children
OCCUPATION: Owner of skincare line Iris and Beau
RELIGION: Ex-Mormon
MEREDITH MARKS
ANDY CALLS HER: A glamour queen
FAMILY: Married (to Seth Marks), three children
OCCUPATION: Celebrity jewelry designer
RELIGION: Jewish
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.
