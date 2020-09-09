Andy Cohen teases the latest installment in Bravo's mega-franchise and introduces the high-altitude Housewives.

Meet the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

It's the Real Housewives like you've never seen them — against a backdrop of snowscapes, Sundance, and Latter-day Saints.

"We're always looking for cities that have their own personality, a point of view," Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen tells EW. The network found it in Utah's capital, where the six stars of the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (who are all actually friends in real life) enjoy "upscale mountain living," Cohen says. "It's a locale we've never been, and it's gorgeous and it's unique, and when you have the overlay of the Mormon culture, it becomes something really interesting."

On Wednesday, Bravo dropped the first trailer (above) for the table-flipping franchise's 10th installment, which kicks off Nov. 11 with a supersize debut to introduce the latest cast of ladies. The religious meets the Real in this godly, glamorous group, which promises to be the answer to Bravoholics' deepest prayers. "I think that their culture is going to surprise you," teases Cohen. "It's a great new twist to the franchise." Bring on the altitude.

Meet the 'wives!

Image zoom CHAD KIRKLAND/Bravo

LISA BARLOW

ANDY CALLS HER: The Mormon 2.0

FAMILY: Married (to John Barlow), two children

OCCUPATION: Owns a marketing company, various tequila brands

RELIGION: Mormon (2.0!)

Image zoom CHAD KIRKLAND/Bravo

HEATHER GAY

ANDY CALLS HER: A beauty mogul in search of herself

FAMILY: Divorced, three children

OCCUPATION: Owner of SLC med-spa Beauty Lab + Laser

RELIGION: "Mormon-ish"

Image zoom CHAD KIRKLAND/Bravo

JEN SHAH

ANDY CALLS HER: Over-the-top!

FAMILY: Married (to University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah), two children

OCCUPATION: Owns three marketing companies, including Shah Enterprise

RELIGION: Muslim, converted from Mormonism

Image zoom CHAD KIRKLAND/Bravo

MARY COSBY

ANDY CALLS HER: A pastor with the best closet in Utah

FAMILY: Married (to Robert Cosby Sr., her late grandmother's second husband), one child

OCCUPATION: Heir to family empire that includes two churches, restaurants, and more

RELIGION: Pentecostal

Image zoom CHAD KIRKLAND/Bravo

WHITNEY ROSE

ANDY CALLS HER: Kind of a wild child

FAMILY: Married (to Justin Rose), two children

OCCUPATION: Owner of skincare line Iris and Beau

RELIGION: Ex-Mormon

Image zoom CHAD KIRKLAND/Bravo

MEREDITH MARKS

ANDY CALLS HER: A glamour queen

FAMILY: Married (to Seth Marks), three children

OCCUPATION: Celebrity jewelry designer

RELIGION: Jewish

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

