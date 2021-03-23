Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 trailer: ‘What happened to class?’

Eboni K. Williams joins RHONY as its first Black cast member when the show returns to Bravo on May 4.

"What happened to class? And elegance?" laments Ramona Singer as she climbs a long staircase, dressed à la Holly Golightly (minus one elbow-length glove) and brandishing a glass of red wine in one hand and the bottle in the other. "Elegance! And class! Where did it all go?"

That's right, Bravoholics. The Real Housewives of New York City is coming back, and you can bet your sparkliest Jovani that the 13th season will be one to remember. Premiering May 4, the new season introduces a new Housewife, new costume parties, and new Big Apple dramas — all teased in the first trailer, which EW can exclusively reveal, below.

The NYC 'wives return to TV a few months into the pandemic minus Dorinda Medley and with the addition of attorney, broadcaster, and producer Eboni K. Williams — RHONY's first Black cast member. Bravo's official season announcement describes her as being "a fierce, unstoppable, and strong-willed woman" who is "unapologetically driven to give voice to the voiceless." Based on the trailer, she can hold her own even with the New York Housewives; "positioned for disruption, she enters these opportunities representing Black excellence intent on demonstrating and inspiring what is possible for Black people in America," her bio promises, also noting that she steps into this scene "using her privilege as a weapon" — which is a good move, considering how armed and dangerous her castmates can be in that regard, too.

Speaking of whom, we'll also check back in with old friends like Ramona, who will be our Hamptons hostess with the mostest once again, only to find herself "at the center of old and new tensions among the ladies." Her BFF Sonja Morgan is back in her infamous townhouse, presumably backed up by her army of interns doing their best to keep things shipshape, and "embracing a new chapter centered on self-love and self-care."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY Image zoom Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Queen of Cabaret and Countess of Class Luann de Lesseps will enter a new romance and record a new single (!!!), while also leaning on her pals "as she gets back on a path to sobriety following a small slip-up over the summer." And stings-like-a-bitch sophomore Housewife Leah McSweeney, now in a new apartment (take that, Luann), will cope with the loss of a family member while also undergoing a spiritual transformation, "embarking on a journey to convert to Judaism."

We've got a lot to look forward to, Housewives faithful. So check out the trailer above and mark your calendars for May 4 — and the long-awaited return of elegance and class.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 premieres May 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

