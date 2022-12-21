Get ready for a hair-raising season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with first-look trailer
Over the summer, the height of Teresa Giudice's wedding hair really set the bar for what to expect from a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, set to premiere Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersized episode on Bravo.
There's big hair, there's Jersey hair, and then there's Teresa-getting-married hair, and, well, by the looks of the trailer for season 13, which EW can exclusively reveal below, we've got as much drama as those extensions heaped precariously upon extensions.
Intercut with happy images of Teresa and Louie's love bubble floating off into the stratosphere during their over-the-top wedding, we get scenes of sister-in-law Melissa Gorga getting an incredibly early villain edit; national treasure Frank Catania expressing his sadness over not being with ex-wife and best friend, the otherwise ambivalent Dolores; the never-ending war of words between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin; and the blow-up that may have led to Teresa not inviting her brother Joe to her wedding. All to the haunting tune of a cover of Olivia Newton-John's "Magic."
I'll say it right now, these editors are earning their paychecks.
As with every (good) season of any Housewives, there's a healthy mix of light to balance out the screaming dark, so we're also getting some classic Househusband shenanigans with Frank dressed as a Magic Mike Easter Bunny, Joe Gorga and Frank taking one step closer to cementing their love affair, and Dr. Bill Aydin fall-down drunk in his boat shoes. Dolores also has a new man in the picture and he's talking marriage, so, sorry Frank, that ship might've sailed.
RHONJ has been one of the most consistent franchises among the Housewives, even though they've struggled to pad out the cast. But that hasn't stopped them from trying. This season sees the addition of two new cast members, the "very Jerseylicious" Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who reminds Margaret of a "glamorous Tim Burton character." Seems Rachel is already coming for top dog Teresa, which will either secure her a second season or an early eviction notice.
But the real gabagool and potatoes is the fallout between Teresa and Joe, which she apparently blames on Melissa. In voiceover, as she exchanges vows with Louie, Teresa says, presumably about her sister-in-law: "She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish." While that could easily be Teresa's tagline for the season, the reality vet is only focusing on the positive from here on out.
"This was a very emotional season for me, in so many ways. There were many amazing highs, and also some pretty low lows," Giudice tells EW. "It made me realize that I want to only be around people who make me shine, bring out the best in me, and are genuinely happy for me. When you put happiness out there, you get happiness back in return. I have no time for people trying to bring negative energy into my world."
In other words, she has to believe this is magic.
Check out more exclusive photos of the cast below, which includes returning Housewives Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin. Jackie Goldschneider will be back as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.
Tune into the RHONJ season 13 premiere Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each week, the latest episode will stream the next day on Peacock.
