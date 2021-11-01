Bravo greenlights The Real Housewives of Dubai — and needs your help

The network's first international installment of its most glamorous franchise will arrive in 2022.

The world of The Real Housewives just got a whole lot bigger.

Bravo's long-running franchise about the dramatic, luxurious lives of wealthy women in stylish cities will expand in 2022 with The Real Housewives of Dubai, the network announced Monday morning.

"With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene," a Bravo press release reads. "Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires, or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists."

The new series will mark Bravo's 11th iteration of The Real Housewives, following last year's successful debut of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Dubai will also mark the network's first franchise entry set outside the United States; though the Real Housewives brand has been licensed internationally (most notably for The Real Housewives of Melbourne and The Real Housewives of Cheshire), this will be the first official Bravo installment to take place in another country.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," said executive producer, Watch What Happens Live host, and Housewives reunion moderator Andy Cohen in the release. Casting details have not yet been shared.

The official announcement concluded with a request for fans. Online discussion of Housewives shows typically make use of abbreviations like RHOBH, RHOA, and RHONY; the network urges Bravoholics to cast their votes, using Twitter Conversation Cards, for The Real Housewives of Dubai to be labeled by the spelled-out hashtag #RHODubai or the airport-code version #RHODXB. (The Real Housewives of Dallas, despite its current indefinite hiatus, has already claimed #RHOD.)

The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to launch in 2022. In the meantime, the franchise's next new frontier will be the mash-up vacation series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 18.