The Real daytime talk show canceled after 8 seasons

The show was most recently hosted by Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jeannie Mai.

It's time to say a real goodbye to The Real.

EW has confirmed that the long-running syndicated daytime hour-long female-led talk show has been canceled after eight seasons. The Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures' program's current season will be its last.

The Real, which aired on Fox stations, was most recently hosted by singer/actress Adrienne Bailon, comedian/actress Loni Love, TV host/stylist Jeannie Mai, and actress/model Garcelle Beauvais. Past hosts include Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tamar Braxton, and Amanda Seales. After making its daytime debut in 2013, the show leaves behind a memorable legacy with three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.

This is just the latest in a string of syndicated daytime talk show cancelations. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Nick Cannon Show, Dr. Oz, The Good Dish, Judge Jerry, Maury, The Doctors, and DailyMailTV have all previously announced they're ending this season, leaving the daytime unscripted landscape in a questionable position.

