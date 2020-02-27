The Proud Family is coming back 'Louder and Prouder' on Disney+

Image zoom Proud Family CR: Disney+

Disney+ announced Thursday that one of Disney Channel's groundbreaking animated series is being revived as a Disney+ series.

The Proud Family, now titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is giving another look at the eccentric African American family 18 years after the show first premiered.

The entire original voice cast will be back, with Kyla Pratt (One on One) as protagonist Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color) as inventive patriarch Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker (Friday) as loving mom Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters) as Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as musical Uncle Bobby Proud.

In addition to its humor, the Proud Family was a big step for inclusion and cultural diversity on children's television—plus its theme song sung by Solange Knowles and Destiny's Child remains iconic.

The new show will be executive produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, alongside co-executive producer Calvin Brown Jr., who all worked on the original run of the show.

While there's no release date for the show yet, all previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Related content: