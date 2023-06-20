"He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER."

The Price Is Right contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win

What's a free trip to Hawaii without a pit stop in the emergency room?

A contestant on The Price Is Right dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a win during a game of Bonkers. The contestant, Henry, beat the 30-second clock when determining which digit in the price of a trip to Hawaii was higher or lower than the number listed, sending him into a frenzy as he excitedly jumped up and down with his arms thrown into the air.

The Price is Right 'The Price Is Right' | Credit: The Price Is Right/YouTube

Later in the episode, host Drew Carey revealed that Henry had injured himself amid the hoopla: "Let me explain what happened. Henry was celebrating and going, 'Woo!' and he dislocated his shoulder." Thus, Henry couldn't spin the wheel, and his wife Alice had to step in. She, too, continued Henry's streak, landing on 95 cents with the goal of nearing $1.

As Alice cheered with her arms in the air, Carey joked, "Don't hurt yourself!"

"He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER," the game show captioned a post on social media, confirming that Henry "is feeling better and all healed now."

Contestants — and even Carey himself — have previously injured themselves on set of the game show. Carey got his arm caught on a rotating device during a round of "Grocery Game" during his first taping of the show in 2007, while a contestant named Judy slipped and sprained her ankle while spinning the wheel in 2014.

Watch clips from the episode above. The Price Is Right airs weekdays on CBS.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: