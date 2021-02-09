The Powerpuff Girls, Ava DuVernay's Naomi receive pilot orders at the CW

On Tuesday, the CW announced it has ordered pilots for The Powerpuff Girls, Naomi, and an untitled dramedy produced by Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman. Not only that, but the network also ordered a reboot of USA's The 4400 straight-to-series for the 2021-2022 season.

Here are the loglines for all four projects.

The 4400: "4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason. Based on the original TV series." Written by Ariana Jackson (Riverdale), who executive produces with Anna Frickle and Laura Terry.

Naomi: Executive produced and written by DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi follows "follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes." The series is based on critically acclaimed 2019 comic book series Naomi, written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, an illustrated by Jamal Campbell. (Fun fact: Naomi will join the Justice League in March in a new comic series written by Bendis). Sarah Bremner, Paul Garnes also serve as EPs.

The Powerpuff Girls: "The Powerpuff Girls used to be America's pint-sized superheroes, now they're disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken." The potential series is written and executive produced by Cody and Heather Regnier. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden also serve as EPs.

Untitled Urman/Rothrock/Weir Project: "A dramedy about two millennial nuns – a devout true believer, and a new arrival who has yet to take her final vows – who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church." Written by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir, who executive produced along with Urman and Joanna Klein.

As of right now, there's no word yet on the Berlanti produced series Wonder Girl, an adaptation of DC Comics new hero of the same name.

Last week, the network renewed 12 of its returning shows including The Flash, Riverdale, and Batwoman.